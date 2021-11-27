Quick Hits: The Back in Action Edition

In Red Wings Land

Fabbri has been a boost to the Red Wings’ offense since Detroit acquired him. By all accounts, he’s been a great teammate, and he still fits in the age group that the Red Wings are working with. But you have to give to get, and the Red Wings need to get some help on the left side of their defense. If there is a chance that a player like Girard is available, the Red Wings need to see if a deal can be made. Sure, there may have to be some draft picks or other future assets added to either side to make it make sense for both parties, but the pieces are all there for a deal to be struck. The Avalanche get their middle six forward, the Red Wings get a serious boost to the left side of their defense.

So the bones of this article explain that Girard, a second-pair defenseman is expendable but good and that the Avs need a guy who could at least look like a shadow of Brandon Saad. I like the concept. I’m incredibly satisfied with the thought of it being one-for-one, so naturally my instinct is to believe that Yzerman would have to throw in additional value to make me uncomfortable with the deal before it makes total sense.

Around the League

Statement from the San Jose Sharks. pic.twitter.com/WRKFReLtpa — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 26, 2021

(Just in case the tweet is deleted once the Sharks’ social media manager realizes it’s dated August 8th, here’s a link to the story at NHL.com as well)

I haven’t seen any reporting on what’s going on with Wilson but it’s also none of my business. I hope he recovers quickly.

Honourable mention here to the Detroit Red Wings adding goalie Alex Nedeljkovic from Carolina for a third-round pick and Jonathan Bernier (who became a free agent and signed with New Jersey). While Carolina has found another way to success in net with Frederik Andersen playing so well, Nedeljkovic is one of the primary reasons the Red Wings are feeling good at 9-9-1. His $3-million AAV for this season and next is a steal and he’s proving last year’s Calder finalist nod was no fluke.

Not listed as one of the teams with “legitimate surprise potential” and second in the best offseason trade to the Buchnevich to St. Louis deal, I’m fine with the recognition here. Starting off by saying McDavid is a generational talent but Draisaitl is the MVP is a little odd though.