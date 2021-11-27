Red Wings vs Sabres: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

Blashill said Veleno (upper body injury) day to day, out tomorrow. Not sure if Staal will be ready for tomorrow. Planning on giving Smith a look on Suter-Fabbri line because of his size and net-front ability. #RedWings — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) November 26, 2021

#RedWings power play units:

1. Bertuzzi (net front), Fabbri (bumper), Larkin-Raymond (flanks), Seider (point).

2. Erne (net front), Suter (bumper), Hronek-Zadina (flanks), Leddy (point).

Wings no power plays first time this season Wednesday vs. STL, 7 in 6 games, 13 for opponents pic.twitter.com/fpQZ0GNrev — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) November 26, 2021

Marc Staal will be a game time decision and both Veleno & DeKeyser will be unavailable for tonight’s game vs. BUF. #LGRW — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) November 27, 2021

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Givani Smith

Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne

Sam Gagner - Carter Rowney - Filip Zadina

Defense

Jordan Oesterle - Moritz Seider

Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek

Marc Staal/Daniel Renouf - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Thomas Greiss

Alex Nedeljkovic

Buffalo

Forwards

Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Victor Olofsson

Anders Bjork - Zemgus Girgensons - Rasmus Asplund

Brett Murray - Dylan Cozens - Kyle Okposo

Vinnie Hinostroza - Cody Eakin - John Hayden

Defense

Rasmus Dahlin - Mark Pysyk

Jacob Bryson - Henri Jokiharju

Robert Hagg - Colin Miller

Goalies

Aaron Dell

Dustin Tokarski

Keys to the Game

1. Keep the Pace High

Buffalo just played last night and they’ve had a very difficult November. Detroit is well rested this week and looking to put a recent four game losing skid in the distance. They have the ability to push a high octane game against a Buffalo team that likely isn’t up to the task. It’ll be important for Detroit not to fall into a sleepy dump and chase game with a lot of whistles that Buffalo will likely be looking for to keep this close.

2. Givani Smith Being Given a Chance

With Smith apparently being slotted onto the second line to bring a new net front element to that line, he has a chance to prove he can do more than bang bodies and eat up some minutes on the fourth line. If he can help create some greasy goals in the crease area, it’ll provide an element the Wings don’t quite have.

3. Beat the Teams You Are Supposed To

Detroit has had a lot of trouble this season grabbing wins against opponents who are seemingly inferior. Plenty of losses against the likes of Montreal, Arizona, and others is head scratching for a team trying to separate themselves from the bottom of the barrel this year. Buffalo is also one of those teams after a smoke and mirrors start to their season. Detroit needs to prove they can take care of business against the Sabres.