Quick Hits: The Scott MellanBYE Edition

In Red Wings Land

The answer is no

In the end, it doesn’t really matter. Calder or not, the Red Wings finally have some hope on the horizon with those three young players.

We’re gonna get screwed and Zegras is going to win it.

Around the League

Hearing Scott Mellanby has resigned as assistant GM of #habs — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) November 28, 2021

Russo had it first, but LeBrun got more detail:

Hearing that Scott Mellanby had extensive talks with Habs owner Geoff Molson at first about becoming GM, then that changed to perhaps becoming president of hockey operations. But he was told yesterday he was out of the running. So he resigned today. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 28, 2021

The team simply did “no further comment.”

I’d be surprised if Bergevin is still the GM tomorrow.