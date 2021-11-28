 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Scott MellanBYE Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
2019 NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Could the Red Wings actually have three Calder finalists? - Octopus Thrower

The answer is no

In the end, it doesn’t really matter. Calder or not, the Red Wings finally have some hope on the horizon with those three young players.

We’re gonna get screwed and Zegras is going to win it.

Around the League

Russo had it first, but LeBrun got more detail:

The team simply did “no further comment.”

I’d be surprised if Bergevin is still the GM tomorrow.

Loading comments...