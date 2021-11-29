Quick Hits: The Take your Pick Edition

In Red Wings Land

Grand Rapids is now winless in its past six outings against Chicago, dating back to last season. Despite the loss, Kyle Criscuolo extended his point streak (3-6—9) to four games. Calvin Pickard made his sixth straight start in net for the Griffins and has appeared in 12 out of the 17 games this season.

Chicago is tops in the Central division while Grand Rapids is mired solidly in the middle of that group, a full seven points behind.

Around the League

I mean, take your pick of juicy topics that were already touched on yesterday