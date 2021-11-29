Quick Hits: The Take your Pick Edition

In Red Wings Land
UNSOLVED PUZZLE GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS 1 AT CHICAGO WOLVES 3 - Griffinshockey
Grand Rapids is now winless in its past six outings against Chicago, dating back to last season. Despite the loss, Kyle Criscuolo extended his point streak (3-6—9) to four games. Calvin Pickard made his sixth straight start in net for the Griffins and has appeared in 12 out of the 17 games this season.
Chicago is tops in the Central division while Grand Rapids is mired solidly in the middle of that group, a full seven points behind.
Around the League
I mean, take your pick of juicy topics that were already touched on yesterday
- Now that Evander Kane’s suspension is over, the Sharks have placed him on waivers and are offering to trade him. I’d stay very far away from him and would criticize Steve Yzerman if he ends up with Kane. Your mileage may vary.
- The Habs cleaned house yesterday. Bergevin out as GM, Timmons out as Assistant GM, and Paul Wilson is out as Senior VP of Public Affairs/Communication. Jeff Gorton is running the team right now as the guy in charge of hockey ops while they search for an actual GM, one who can apparently speak French. Lots of people want Patrick Roy to do that job and I just want to say I don’t like Patrick Roy so if he gets the position, him running the Habs into the ground would be good for me, but any measure of success would not.
- Brady Tkachuk said some strong things about Claude Lemieux’s shithead son in the wake of the biting incident that’s going to get Brandon an in-person interview with the Department of “Player Safety”. I think Brady Tkachuk is a rat shit like his dad was but Brendan Lemieux sucks ever so much harder.
