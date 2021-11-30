Quick Hits: The Socks and Sox Edition

In Red Wings Land

“In Chicago, I went through the same situation,” he said. “You just stay patient, be a good teammate and show up to the rink every day and work. That’s all you can do. But obviously, it was tough not playing when I wanted to help the team.”

I’ve liked Oesterle in DeKeyser’s absence. He had a couple real brutal turnovers in the first period of the St. Louis game but seemed to settle down pretty well from there.

Boston’s Brad Marchand has been suspended for three games for Slew-footing Vancouver’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson. https://t.co/SpI0MVHulW — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 29, 2021

It’s Wings-related because it means we don’t have to play against him tonight.

This is Marchand’s sixth suspension and his second specifically for slew-footing. I wonder what a first-time offender would have received for this.

Around the League

earliest known hockey footage, shot in 1898 by Thomas Edison in New Jersey pic.twitter.com/fSIya9OZ7r — Jen (@NHLhistorygirl) April 22, 2020

That’s Chris Chelios’ rookie year.

Key news here: “As part of the transaction, Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle will remain part of the ownership group and will be closely aligned with FSG. Lemieux, will continue his role guiding hockey operations for the organization.” 1/2 https://t.co/7Cgy9MgWFt — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 29, 2021

Lemieux gets to play figurehead for the rube Penguins fans who wouldn’t otherwise be able to swallow the Penguins being owned by the Red Sox.