Red Wings at Bruins: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

Can’t get traded right now. Too many folks missing for suspension/injury:

Jake DeBrusk, meanwhile, is on the ice with the Bruins for morning skate today, — Amalie Benjamin (@AmalieBenjamin) November 30, 2021

BOS announces coach Bruce Cassidy is in COVID protocol — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 30, 2021

Joe Sacco will be playing head coach tonight.

Stat: The Red Wings are 1 win from 3,000 wins in franchise history and 1 point from 7,000. — Ken Kal (@KenKalDRW) November 30, 2021

Jeff Blashill said Danny DeKeyser is still in COVID protocol ahead of tonight's game in Boston. @DetroitRedWings

#LGRW — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) November 30, 2021

Blashill was asked about the callup of Crisculo done yesterday (I believe it was Max Bultman who asked) and said that without Grand Rapids playing they could call him up without disadvantaging the Griffins but otherwise indicated Criscuolo was an insurance policy against further injury/illness problems. I’m assuming he sits.

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Givani Smith

Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne

Sam Gagner - Carter Rowney - Filip Zadina

Defense

Jordan Oesterle - Moritz Seider

Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek

Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

Boston

Forwards

Taylor Hall - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Nick Foligno - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Tomas Nosek - Trent Frederic - Karson Kuhlman

Jake DeBrusk - Erik Haula - Curtis Lazar

Defense

Derek Forbort - Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo

Mike Reilly - Jakub Zboril

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Keys to the Game

1. Don’t lose the game on special teams this time

Remember when these teams played last time and Patrice Bergeron lit them up for a rooster trick because they kept leaving him uncovered in the slot on the power play? Of course you do.

2. Ned continuing to be Ned

Constantly relying on your goalie to bail you out of bad situations isn’t a long term solution, but you gotta get big timely saves from your netminder and Nedeljkovic has been pretty locked in these last two games. The crease is his to lose and I’d just as soon not have him lose it.

3. Get mean

Boston is without their prime shit-stirrer here but that doesn’t mean they’re a bunch of pushovers. I have a feeling they’re going to try to spread the dirtbaggery around to make up for having it all come from the source. I’ve enjoyed the games where the Wings didn’t take shit more than the games where they did.