Red Wings at Bruins: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Can’t get traded right now. Too many folks missing for suspension/injury:
Jake DeBrusk, meanwhile, is on the ice with the Bruins for morning skate today,— Amalie Benjamin (@AmalieBenjamin) November 30, 2021
BOS announces coach Bruce Cassidy is in COVID protocol— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 30, 2021
Joe Sacco will be playing head coach tonight.
Stat: The Red Wings are 1 win from 3,000 wins in franchise history and 1 point from 7,000.— Ken Kal (@KenKalDRW) November 30, 2021
Jeff Blashill said Danny DeKeyser is still in COVID protocol ahead of tonight's game in Boston. @DetroitRedWings— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) November 30, 2021
#LGRW
Blashill was asked about the callup of Crisculo done yesterday (I believe it was Max Bultman who asked) and said that without Grand Rapids playing they could call him up without disadvantaging the Griffins but otherwise indicated Criscuolo was an insurance policy against further injury/illness problems. I’m assuming he sits.
Detroit
Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Givani Smith
Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne
Sam Gagner - Carter Rowney - Filip Zadina
Defense
Jordan Oesterle - Moritz Seider
Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek
Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom
Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
Boston
Forwards
Taylor Hall - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak
Nick Foligno - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith
Tomas Nosek - Trent Frederic - Karson Kuhlman
Jake DeBrusk - Erik Haula - Curtis Lazar
Defense
Derek Forbort - Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo
Mike Reilly - Jakub Zboril
Goalies
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
1. Don’t lose the game on special teams this time
Remember when these teams played last time and Patrice Bergeron lit them up for a rooster trick because they kept leaving him uncovered in the slot on the power play? Of course you do.
2. Ned continuing to be Ned
Constantly relying on your goalie to bail you out of bad situations isn’t a long term solution, but you gotta get big timely saves from your netminder and Nedeljkovic has been pretty locked in these last two games. The crease is his to lose and I’d just as soon not have him lose it.
3. Get mean
Boston is without their prime shit-stirrer here but that doesn’t mean they’re a bunch of pushovers. I have a feeling they’re going to try to spread the dirtbaggery around to make up for having it all come from the source. I’ve enjoyed the games where the Wings didn’t take shit more than the games where they did.
