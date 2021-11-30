 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread: Red Wings at Bruins

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
NHL: NOV 04 Red Wings at Bruins Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

MOTB!

Boston Bruins Team Detroit Red Wings
11-7-0 22 Points Record 10-9-3 23 Points
Linus Ullmark Starting Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic
Stanley Cup of Chowder SB Nation Blog/Head-to-Head 0-1-0
7:00 PM EST Time - Television BSDET, NESN, SNP, SNW,/td>

Loading comments...