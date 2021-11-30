Gamethread: Red Wings at Bruins

MOTB!
After last year's rousing success, I've partnered with @WingedWheelPod to form a new campaign in benefit of the @JDanielsFund for the new season pic.twitter.com/djFW4osrbg— Prashanth Iyer (@iyer_prashanth) October 14, 2021
|Boston Bruins
|Team
|Detroit Red Wings
|11-7-0 22 Points
|Record
|10-9-3 23 Points
|Linus Ullmark
|Starting Goaltender
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Stanley Cup of Chowder
|SB Nation Blog/Head-to-Head
|0-1-0
|7:00 PM EST
|Time - Television
|BSDET, NESN, SNP, SNW,/td>
Loading comments...