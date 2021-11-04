Quick Hits: The Comeback Edition

In Red Wings Land

The good news is that Tyler Bertuzzi will reinforce the lineup after sitting out the first part of the trip, which began at Toronto, because of his unvaccinated status; he’s their leading scorer and a dervish of energy. There’s little news regarding Dylan Larkin, who has not practiced with the team for three days while dealing with a personal matter. Bertuzzi, who has six goals and three assists in seven games, practiced on a line with Robby Fabbri and rookie Lucas Raymond.

Man I hope Larkin is ok.

Around the League

“I’m sure he is discouraged,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “He’s worked extremely hard to get to this point. We were all so excited about getting him back in the lineup, to get him back in the fold. This just puts another roadblock in front of it. But we’ll control what we can here. We’ve got capable people. We’re hopeful that Sid will return soon.”

Remember when he had mumps? I find it much more fun to dislike him when he’s actually playing hockey.

Just look at those other names that deserve X’s too.