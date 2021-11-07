Vegas Golden Knights @ Detroit Red Wings: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates
Moritz Seider became the second player – and first defenseman – in @DetroitRedWings history to score his first career goal in overtime, joining Mud Bruneteau (Dec. 14, 1935).#NHLStats: https://t.co/nRsXGZgCRQ https://t.co/Fd5fHsdNb5— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 7, 2021
Projected Lines
RED WINGS
Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi – Pius Suter - Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri – Joe Veleno - Filip Zadina
Vladislav Namestnikov - Mitchell Stephens – Sam Gagner
Givani Smith - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne
Defense
Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom
Goalies
Thomas Greiss
Alex Nedeljkovic
Knights
Forwards
Jonathan Marchessault — Nicolas Roy — Reilly Smith
William Carrier — Chandler Stephenson — Evgenii Dadonov
Michael Amadio — Keegan Kolesar — Mattias Janmark
Brett Howden — Jake Leschyshyn — Jonas Rondbjerg
Defense
Nicolas Hague — Alex Pietrangelo
Alec Martinez — Shea Theodore
Brayden McNabb — Dylan Coghlan
Goaltender
Robin Lehner
Laurent Brossoit
Keys to the Game
Start Strong, Stay Strong
The Red Wings got off to a strong start last night with Suter scoring within the first minute of the game then struggled to keep it up and eventually let Buffalo take over the game. Vegas is a deeper team than Buffalo but they are also coming in on the back end of a back to back (as are the Wings). Detroit has got to find a way to get their energy up early and keep it up throughout the game like they were early on in the season if they want to win tonight.
No Dumb Penalties
Vegas has not been good in the power play this year. They are dead last in the league and had not scored on the power play before last night. That said, too many times we have seen the Red Wings be the cure for what has ailed a team and too many times recently the Red Wings have been their own worst enemy by taking a bad penalty and giving up a back breaking goal on the following power play. As discussed before, Vegas is down several of their top offensive players but they do still have some talent and they play a very structured game so a bad penalty leading to a power play goal could be all they need.
Recharge the Power Play
I said the same thing during the Boston game and it still applies now, the Red Wings need to find a way to get their own power play going. Early on it looked very dangerous with better movement and some strong goals. Over the last handful of games they have struggled to gain the zone consistently, struggled to sustain pressure, and struggled to find the quick movement they had early on.
