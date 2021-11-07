Vegas Golden Knights @ Detroit Red Wings: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates

Moritz Seider became the second player – and first defenseman – in @DetroitRedWings history to score his first career goal in overtime, joining Mud Bruneteau (Dec. 14, 1935).#NHLStats: https://t.co/nRsXGZgCRQ https://t.co/Fd5fHsdNb5 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 7, 2021

Projected Lines

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi – Pius Suter - Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri – Joe Veleno - Filip Zadina

Vladislav Namestnikov - Mitchell Stephens – Sam Gagner

Givani Smith - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne

Defense

Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Thomas Greiss

Alex Nedeljkovic

Knights

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault — Nicolas Roy — Reilly Smith

William Carrier — Chandler Stephenson — Evgenii Dadonov

Michael Amadio — Keegan Kolesar — Mattias Janmark

Brett Howden — Jake Leschyshyn — Jonas Rondbjerg

Defense

Nicolas Hague — Alex Pietrangelo

Alec Martinez — Shea Theodore

Brayden McNabb — Dylan Coghlan

Goaltender

Robin Lehner

Laurent Brossoit

Keys to the Game

Start Strong, Stay Strong

The Red Wings got off to a strong start last night with Suter scoring within the first minute of the game then struggled to keep it up and eventually let Buffalo take over the game. Vegas is a deeper team than Buffalo but they are also coming in on the back end of a back to back (as are the Wings). Detroit has got to find a way to get their energy up early and keep it up throughout the game like they were early on in the season if they want to win tonight.

No Dumb Penalties

Vegas has not been good in the power play this year. They are dead last in the league and had not scored on the power play before last night. That said, too many times we have seen the Red Wings be the cure for what has ailed a team and too many times recently the Red Wings have been their own worst enemy by taking a bad penalty and giving up a back breaking goal on the following power play. As discussed before, Vegas is down several of their top offensive players but they do still have some talent and they play a very structured game so a bad penalty leading to a power play goal could be all they need.

Recharge the Power Play

I said the same thing during the Boston game and it still applies now, the Red Wings need to find a way to get their own power play going. Early on it looked very dangerous with better movement and some strong goals. Over the last handful of games they have struggled to gain the zone consistently, struggled to sustain pressure, and struggled to find the quick movement they had early on.