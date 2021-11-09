Red Wings vs Oilers Game Day Updates, Lines, Keys to the Game

Updates
Sam Gagner will skate in his 900th game tonight against the team that drafted him. Big milestone. #LGRW @DetroitRedWings— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) November 9, 2021
Blashill says Troy Stecher will see a specialist for an undisclosed injury— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) November 9, 2021
Stuart Skinner will make his season debut & second @NHL start tonight in Detroit. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/xGz1J8ny1M— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 9, 2021
The Oilers recall Ryan McLeod from Bakersfield. Will join the team in Detroit.— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) November 8, 2021
Devin Shore has been placed on IR. Tippett said yesterday he will miss 4-6 weeks with a lower body injury. #Oilers
Red Wings Lines
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Filip Zadina - Pius Suter - Robby Fabbri
Vlad Namestnikov - Mitchell Stephens - Sam Gagner
Givani Smith - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne
Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal Gustav Lindstrom
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
Oilers Lines
Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Jesse Puljujarvi
Zach Hyman - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Zack Kassian
Warren Foegele - Derek Ryan - Kailer Yamamoto
Tyler Benson - Kyle Turris - Colton Sceviour
Darnell Nurse - Tyson Barrie
Duncan Keith - Cody Ceci
Slater Koekkoek - Evan Bouchard
Mikko Koskinen
Stuart Skinner
Three Keys to the Game
Stay out of the Box
Edmonton likely isn’t going to score on half their PP opportunities all season but there’s no reason to give them chances.
Don’t Play Run & Gun
Detroit doesn’t have the firepower to keep up offensively if both teams decide to play “we hate our goalie”. They don’t necessarily have to play a shell, but they’ll need to be smart with the gambles they take on the ice.
Exploit the Defense
Duncan Keith sucks now. Score a million on him.
