Red Wings vs Oilers Game Day Updates, Lines, Keys to the Game

By J.J. from Kansas
Edmonton Oilers v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Updates

Red Wings Lines

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Filip Zadina - Pius Suter - Robby Fabbri
Vlad Namestnikov - Mitchell Stephens - Sam Gagner
Givani Smith - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne

Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Marc Staal Gustav Lindstrom

Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss

Oilers Lines

Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Jesse Puljujarvi
Zach Hyman - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Zack Kassian
Warren Foegele - Derek Ryan - Kailer Yamamoto
Tyler Benson - Kyle Turris - Colton Sceviour

Darnell Nurse - Tyson Barrie
Duncan Keith - Cody Ceci
Slater Koekkoek - Evan Bouchard

Mikko Koskinen
Stuart Skinner

Three Keys to the Game

Stay out of the Box

Edmonton likely isn’t going to score on half their PP opportunities all season but there’s no reason to give them chances.

Don’t Play Run & Gun

Detroit doesn’t have the firepower to keep up offensively if both teams decide to play “we hate our goalie”. They don’t necessarily have to play a shell, but they’ll need to be smart with the gambles they take on the ice.

Exploit the Defense

Duncan Keith sucks now. Score a million on him.

