Red Wings vs Oilers Game Day Updates, Lines, Keys to the Game

Updates

Sam Gagner will skate in his 900th game tonight against the team that drafted him. Big milestone. #LGRW @DetroitRedWings — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) November 9, 2021

Blashill says Troy Stecher will see a specialist for an undisclosed injury — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) November 9, 2021

Stuart Skinner will make his season debut & second @NHL start tonight in Detroit. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/xGz1J8ny1M — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 9, 2021

The Oilers recall Ryan McLeod from Bakersfield. Will join the team in Detroit.



Devin Shore has been placed on IR. Tippett said yesterday he will miss 4-6 weeks with a lower body injury. #Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) November 8, 2021

Red Wings Lines

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Filip Zadina - Pius Suter - Robby Fabbri

Vlad Namestnikov - Mitchell Stephens - Sam Gagner

Givani Smith - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne

Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Marc Staal Gustav Lindstrom

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

Oilers Lines

Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Jesse Puljujarvi

Zach Hyman - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Zack Kassian

Warren Foegele - Derek Ryan - Kailer Yamamoto

Tyler Benson - Kyle Turris - Colton Sceviour

Darnell Nurse - Tyson Barrie

Duncan Keith - Cody Ceci

Slater Koekkoek - Evan Bouchard

Mikko Koskinen

Stuart Skinner

Three Keys to the Game

Stay out of the Box

Edmonton likely isn’t going to score on half their PP opportunities all season but there’s no reason to give them chances.

Don’t Play Run & Gun

Detroit doesn’t have the firepower to keep up offensively if both teams decide to play “we hate our goalie”. They don’t necessarily have to play a shell, but they’ll need to be smart with the gambles they take on the ice.

Exploit the Defense

Duncan Keith sucks now. Score a million on him.