Seattle Kraken @ Detroit Red Wings: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates

[Ed note: no skate for the Wings today with the back-to-back, but we haven’t caught any new injury news and eveybody finished the game last night, so barring real possibility of last-minute lineup changes, we’re just assuming the same 18 skaters with a goalie switch. DeKeyser is still on COVID protocol and Hronek played over 20 minutes last night despite missing Monday’s practice with illness)

#SeaKraken forward Calle Jarnkrok and goaltender Chris Driedger have been placed on IR.



Additionally, forward Kole Lind and goaltender Joey Daccord have been recalled from @CheckersHockey. pic.twitter.com/DuKZ0caj8w — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) December 1, 2021

No Jordan Eberle or Jaden Schwartz at #SEAKraken morning skate in Detroit today. #NHL pic.twitter.com/6zL9fBj1Xq — Geoff Baker (@GeoffBakerTIMES) December 1, 2021

Head coach Dave Hakstol confirming Jordan Eberle, Jaden Schwartz, Will Borgen, and Chris Driedger (IR) "not available" tonight.



Moving parts aplenty with the lineup in Detroit. — Mike Benton (@Benton_Mike) December 1, 2021

[Ed again: I haven’t seen any hints on how the Kraken will readjust the lines with Eberle falling off the top line. I don’t think Kole Lind finds himself on the top line, nor Colin Blackwell, but your guess is as good as mine on how things will shift around]

Projected Lines

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Givani Smith

Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne

Sam Gagner - Carter Rowney - Filip Zadina

Defense

Jordan Oesterle - Moritz Seider

Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek

Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Thomas Greiss

Alex Nedeljkovic

Forwards

Jaden Schwartz – Yanni Gourde – Jordan Eberle’s replacement

Marcus Johansson – Alexander Wennberg – Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev – Morgan Geekie – Jared McCann

Ryan Donato – Riley Sheahan – Joonas Donskoi

Defense

Vince Dunn – Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak – Carson Soucy

Haydn Fleury – Jeremy Lauzon

Goalies

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Keys to the Game

Play Aggressively Smart

Seattle has good depth, especially up front, and can use that depth to grind a team into making mistakes. They are not, however, a stout defensive team so they can be forced into mistakes. Detroit just needs to be smart about how hard and how often they push, particularly on the forecheck. On the back end of a back to back and having to travel back from Boston there is a risk of running out of juice if they are not smart.

The Goalies

Seattle has had consistency issue in the net from both of their goalies so far. Tomas Greiss, who has had some struggles of his own at times early on, likely will be in the net tonight since Alex Nedeljkovic got the start and the win last night in Boston. If Greiss can find the form he showed at times this season and the second half last season, Detroit will have a huge advantage. If he cannot, they will likely need to score at least four to win.

Secondary Scoring

Seattle has been able to find scoring up and down their lineup so far. The Red Wings have relied extremely heavily on the top six (especially their top line) for scoring. Barring a special performance from one of the top line guys, the Red Wings will need to find some offense from their secondary scorers to win tonight.