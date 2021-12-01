Seattle Kraken @ Detroit Red Wings: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates
[Ed note: no skate for the Wings today with the back-to-back, but we haven’t caught any new injury news and eveybody finished the game last night, so barring real possibility of last-minute lineup changes, we’re just assuming the same 18 skaters with a goalie switch. DeKeyser is still on COVID protocol and Hronek played over 20 minutes last night despite missing Monday’s practice with illness)
#SeaKraken forward Calle Jarnkrok and goaltender Chris Driedger have been placed on IR.— Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) December 1, 2021
Additionally, forward Kole Lind and goaltender Joey Daccord have been recalled from @CheckersHockey. pic.twitter.com/DuKZ0caj8w
No Jordan Eberle or Jaden Schwartz at #SEAKraken morning skate in Detroit today. #NHL pic.twitter.com/6zL9fBj1Xq— Geoff Baker (@GeoffBakerTIMES) December 1, 2021
Head coach Dave Hakstol confirming Jordan Eberle, Jaden Schwartz, Will Borgen, and Chris Driedger (IR) "not available" tonight.— Mike Benton (@Benton_Mike) December 1, 2021
Moving parts aplenty with the lineup in Detroit.
[Ed again: I haven’t seen any hints on how the Kraken will readjust the lines with Eberle falling off the top line. I don’t think Kole Lind finds himself on the top line, nor Colin Blackwell, but your guess is as good as mine on how things will shift around]
Projected Lines
RED WINGS
Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Givani Smith
Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne
Sam Gagner - Carter Rowney - Filip Zadina
Defense
Jordan Oesterle - Moritz Seider
Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek
Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom
Goalies
Thomas Greiss
Alex Nedeljkovic
KRAKEN
Forwards
Jaden Schwartz – Yanni Gourde – Jordan Eberle’s replacement
Marcus Johansson – Alexander Wennberg – Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev – Morgan Geekie – Jared McCann
Ryan Donato – Riley Sheahan – Joonas Donskoi
Defense
Vince Dunn – Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak – Carson Soucy
Haydn Fleury – Jeremy Lauzon
Goalies
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Keys to the Game
Play Aggressively Smart
Seattle has good depth, especially up front, and can use that depth to grind a team into making mistakes. They are not, however, a stout defensive team so they can be forced into mistakes. Detroit just needs to be smart about how hard and how often they push, particularly on the forecheck. On the back end of a back to back and having to travel back from Boston there is a risk of running out of juice if they are not smart.
The Goalies
Seattle has had consistency issue in the net from both of their goalies so far. Tomas Greiss, who has had some struggles of his own at times early on, likely will be in the net tonight since Alex Nedeljkovic got the start and the win last night in Boston. If Greiss can find the form he showed at times this season and the second half last season, Detroit will have a huge advantage. If he cannot, they will likely need to score at least four to win.
Secondary Scoring
Seattle has been able to find scoring up and down their lineup so far. The Red Wings have relied extremely heavily on the top six (especially their top line) for scoring. Barring a special performance from one of the top line guys, the Red Wings will need to find some offense from their secondary scorers to win tonight.
