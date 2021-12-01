Lucas Raymond named NHL’s Rookie of the Month for November

A month after Moritz Seider won “Rookie of the Month” for October, the NHL announced that Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond is Rookie of the Month for November.

Raymond led all rookies with 5-7—12 in 14 GP and joined Steve Yzerman (Oct. 26, 1983 vs. BUF) as the second @DetroitRedWings teenager to score an overtime goal.#NHLStats: https://t.co/ad1oIgZ483 pic.twitter.com/odhirGbFcM — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 1, 2021

Raymond, who currently sits in the top-25 for all NHL scoring, was drafted with the 4th pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old has come out of the gate on fire, posting 21 points (9-12—21) in his first 23 NHL games. He’s found great success playing on Detroit’s top line with captain Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi.

Just last month, rookie defenseman Moritz Seider was named October’s rookie of the month by the NHL. Raymond and Seider both sit at no. 1 and 2 in NHL rookie scoring, though Seider shares the no. 2 spot with three others.

The Red Wings are the first NHL team with different “Rookie of the Month” winners in consecutive months since the Toronto Maple Leafs in December (Auston Matthews) and January (Mitch Marner) of 2016-17.