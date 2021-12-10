Detroit Red Wings @ Colorado Avalanche: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates

Tonight is Peter McNab's night.



Congrats on your induction to the Hockey Hall of Fame!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/SfWWYuZXxi — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 10, 2021

I'm covering the Avalanche in place of @MikeChambers through the weekend. Red Wings visit Ball Arena at 7 pm.



Health update: Nazem Kadri and Bowen Byram not participating in morning skate. JT Compher expected back tonight.



Avs also recalled Jacob McDonald. — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) December 10, 2021

Jacob MacDonald was sent down this morning only to be called right back up.

Projected Lines

Forwards

Robby Fabri - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Joe Veleno - Pius Suter – Filip Zadina

Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne

Givani Smith - Carter Rowney – Sam Gagner

Defense

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek

Jordan Oesterle –

Goalies

Thomas Greiss

Alex Nedeljkovic

AVALANCHE

Forwards

Gabriel Landeskog – Nathan MacKinnon – Logan O’Connor

Valeri Nichushkin – JT Compher – Mikko Rantanen

Darren Helm – Alex Newhook – Andre Burakovsky

Kurtis MacDermid – Tyson Jost – Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Defense

Devon Toews – Cale Makar

Erik Johnson – Samuel Girard

Jack Johnson – Jason MacDonald

Goalies

Darcy Kuemper

Jonas Johansson

Keys to the Game

Work the Counter Attack

Colorado is a good possession team that has a lot of talent that will look to possess and push the puck whenever they can. The Red Wings are not a good enough possession team to play a possession vs possession game with Colorado. Instead, they should look to play solid defensively and take advantage of the counter attack opportunities when they arise.

Stay Out of the Box

This is a tougher ask based on the first key. Often the team with the puck most often is the team that gets more power play time. This is not an impossible task though, and if the Wings are going to win tonight they need to stay out of the box and off the penalty kill as much as possible. Even without giving up goals on the PK, constantly being down a man wears a team down and allows the opponent the opportunity to build up offensive momentum.

Get Greasy

The Red Wings have found the back of the net with some really impressive/eye opening goals this season. What they have not found as often is though hard work, drive to the net and cause chaos, greasy goals that the good teams will find (especially from their bottom six). They are going to need to find some of those tonight to win.