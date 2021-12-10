Jake takes a look at the different paths the Wings could explore for how to manage their path back to Stanley Cup contention in this series. Take a look!
Dec 6, 2021, 8:00am CST
Dec 6, 2021, 8:00am CST
December 10
3 routes the Red Wings can take after this season: Part 3 - The best of both worlds
Can a solution lie between going all-in and playing it safe?
December 8
3 routes the Red Wings can take after this season: Part 2 - Play it safe
Is it too early to make a big splash in free agency?
December 6
3 routes the Red Wings can take after this season: Part 1 - All-in
Does the team’s current results warrant an "all-in" approach?