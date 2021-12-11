Quick Hits: The Grinding Axes Edition

In Red Wings Land
William Wallinder on the WJC snub:— IcehockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) December 10, 2021
"- I've developed a lot in Rögle. I'm happy with my performance which makes me even more disappointed to not be selected."
Kronwall's advice?
"-Just let it go and focus on Rögle. Which is what I will do."#LGRW https://t.co/wZWtheqRE1
Board of Governors notebook: NHL participation in Beijing remains uncertain - Sportsnet
Bettman and Daly spoke about a number of topics including that the players will decide on Olympic participation, that the NHL expects $5B in revenues, that he’s not going anywhere for a long time and that apparently the City of Glendale is out to get them (as evidenced by wanting to have their taxes paid).
