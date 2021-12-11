 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Grinding Axes Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Artistic designer Sergei Ibragimov decorates axes in Irkutsk, Russia Photo by Alexei Kushnirenko\TASS via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Around the League

Board of Governors notebook: NHL participation in Beijing remains uncertain - Sportsnet

Bettman and Daly spoke about a number of topics including that the players will decide on Olympic participation, that the NHL expects $5B in revenues, that he’s not going anywhere for a long time and that apparently the City of Glendale is out to get them (as evidenced by wanting to have their taxes paid).

Loading comments...