Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Galaxy Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Leonid Meteor Shower Photo credit should read Xue Bing / Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Around the League

All-Star Game rosters as selected by NHL.com

Forwards

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning (captain)

Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

Tyler Toffoli, Montreal Canadiens

Nobody else on the Wings was listed among the “others receiving votes.”

Degenerative knee injury ends goalie Ben Bishop’s NHL career, Dallas Stars GM says - ESPN

“It’s no secret, he has a degenerative knee injury, and he went down there, he wanted to be a big part of this. He wanted to do everything he could to get back,” Nill told The Dallas Morning News. “In the end, by going through the process, going down there and playing, he found out that it’s the end of his career.”

The retirement will likely just be after the season so they can let him finish out the year as a Star. It won’t affect their cap one way or another.

