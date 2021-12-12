Quick Hits: The Galaxy Edition

In Red Wings Land
Vegas, baby! ✨— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 11, 2021
You can now vote for Dylan Larkin, Mo Seider & Lucas Raymond in the 2022 @NHL All-Star Fan Vote!
Details: https://t.co/PEbr1MzKxH
Vote: https://t.co/9ZMQ81K3xA pic.twitter.com/k74YNCRhMn
Around the League
All-Star Game rosters as selected by NHL.com
Forwards
Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning (captain)
Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings
Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
Tyler Toffoli, Montreal Canadiens
Nobody else on the Wings was listed among the “others receiving votes.”
Degenerative knee injury ends goalie Ben Bishop’s NHL career, Dallas Stars GM says - ESPN
“It’s no secret, he has a degenerative knee injury, and he went down there, he wanted to be a big part of this. He wanted to do everything he could to get back,” Nill told The Dallas Morning News. “In the end, by going through the process, going down there and playing, he found out that it’s the end of his career.”
The retirement will likely just be after the season so they can let him finish out the year as a Star. It won’t affect their cap one way or another.
