FABBRILOUS: Red Wings sign forward Robby Fabbri to three-year extension

Robby Fabbri will be a part of the Red Wings for the foreseeable future. The team announced late Monday night that the forward has signed a three-year contract extension:

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today signed center Robby Fabbri to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $4 million. pic.twitter.com/s4p9O9XuCr — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 14, 2021

Seems like a pretty fair-value contract for a guy who can act as a utility player in the top-six. The deal also comes as Fabbri hits a bit of a hot-streak. The team’s Twitter page gave him some love just a few hours before the signing was announced:

With 3 goals in 3 games, Robby Fabbri is your #RedWings @xfinity Player of the Week!



Stay hot, Robby! pic.twitter.com/EyfG2XYHkN — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 13, 2021

The Spin

Robby Fabbri has molded into being a valuable piece of the younger-side-of veterans on this roster. Steve Yzerman acquired him for basically nothing, all due respect to Jacob de la Rose.

He’s 25 years old, can play center or on the wing, and has been able to help glue the top six forwards of a rebuilding team together. We’re all hoping that he develops into a 20-goal scorer, but what we really have is a reliable two-way playmaker that the coaching staff can rely on.

Fabbri represents one of Yzerman’s signature moves since becoming GM of the Red Wings. I think this is his guy, and he wants to keep him around long term. The biggest concern is keeping him healthy. It should also be noted that it’s another Yzerman-like deal that doesn’t give anything up in the long term.

