Red Wings vs Islanders: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

Alex Nedeljkovic is the first goaltender off the ice this morning. #LGRW — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) December 14, 2021

Marc Staal is back skating with the team as we prep for #NYIvsDET.



: https://t.co/a1ZFiGyALB pic.twitter.com/sKXq55RRM6 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 14, 2021

Note: Staal is not expected to play however as per Blashill

#Isles Update: Mat Barzal has been placed in COVID protocol. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 14, 2021

Ilya Sorokin first goalie off for #Isles. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 14, 2021

Matt Martin again skating with Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck at #Isles morning skate. Anthony Beauvillier taking rushes with Brock Nelson and Josh Bailey. J-G Pageau between Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri and Zach Parise between Kieffer Bellows and Oliver Wahlstrom. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 14, 2021

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Vladislav Namestnikov - Pius Suter - Robby Fabbri

Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina

Joe Veleno - Carter Rowney - Sam Gagner

Defense

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek

Jordan Oesterle - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

New York

Forwards

Anthony Beauvillier - Brock Nelson - Josh Bailey

Anders Lee - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Kyle Palmieri

Kieffer Bellows - Zach Parise - Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin - Casey Cizikas - Cal Clutterbuck

Defense

Adam Pelech - Scott Mayfield

Zdeno Chara - Noah Dobson

Andy Greene - Robin Salo

Goalies

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Keys to the Game

1. The Bertuzzi Boost

With Detroit welcoming Tyler Bertuzzi back to the lineup, expect him to give the first line a jolt alongside Raymond and Larkin. The pair have still performed well in his absence but having him back could have all three ready for a big night. Bertuzzi will likely bring high energy to the game, even more so than usual given his week away from the ice. The Islanders still have a reputation as a stingy team defensively but this trio is talented enough to put away a couple of goals tonight.

2. The Fabbri Factor

The ink is still wet on a new 3 year extension for Robby Fabbri that puts him in line to be a part of this team’s core moving forward. Although he’s likely being bumped from the top line back down to the second line, expect to see a strong performance from Fabbri gaining a boost of confidence an extension like that gives to a player who was lacking certainty about his future.

2. Shut Down Barzal a Hopeless Bunch

With Mathew Barzal popping onto the COVID protocol list and presumably out tonight, Detroit faces a significant scheme change tonight. Barzal had been catching fire after a slow start to the season. The bad news for the Islanders is outside of Barzal nobody has really been producing for them offensively. Brock Nelson has 9 goals, with only 2 assists, but now has to move into the first line centre role. Wahlstrom has 13 points. The Islanders lack offense in a big way and without Barzal they are in a really difficult spot. If Detroit can grab an early lead, New York doesn’t have the guns to chase them.