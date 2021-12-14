Red Wings vs Islanders: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates
Alex Nedeljkovic is the first goaltender off the ice this morning. #LGRW— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) December 14, 2021
Berts back. pic.twitter.com/37eURR5CpF— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 14, 2021
Marc Staal is back skating with the team as we prep for #NYIvsDET.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 14, 2021
: https://t.co/a1ZFiGyALB pic.twitter.com/sKXq55RRM6
Note: Staal is not expected to play however as per Blashill
#RedWings lines in practice:— Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) December 13, 2021
Bertuzzi-Larkin-Raymond
Namestnikov-Suter-Fabbri
Erne-Rasmussen-Zadina
Smith/Veleno/Rowney-Gagner
DeKeyser-Seider
Leddy-Hronek
Oesterle-Lindstrom
Renouf pic.twitter.com/0oURS0tVWU
HBD, Sergei! pic.twitter.com/Pjf0rucAZC— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 13, 2021
#Isles Update: Mat Barzal has been placed in COVID protocol.— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 14, 2021
Ilya Sorokin first goalie off for #Isles.— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 14, 2021
Matt Martin again skating with Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck at #Isles morning skate. Anthony Beauvillier taking rushes with Brock Nelson and Josh Bailey. J-G Pageau between Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri and Zach Parise between Kieffer Bellows and Oliver Wahlstrom.— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 14, 2021
Lineups
Detroit
Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Vladislav Namestnikov - Pius Suter - Robby Fabbri
Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina
Joe Veleno - Carter Rowney - Sam Gagner
Defense
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek
Jordan Oesterle - Gustav Lindstrom
Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
New York
Forwards
Anthony Beauvillier - Brock Nelson - Josh Bailey
Anders Lee - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Kyle Palmieri
Kieffer Bellows - Zach Parise - Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin - Casey Cizikas - Cal Clutterbuck
Defense
Adam Pelech - Scott Mayfield
Zdeno Chara - Noah Dobson
Andy Greene - Robin Salo
Goalies
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Keys to the Game
1. The Bertuzzi Boost
With Detroit welcoming Tyler Bertuzzi back to the lineup, expect him to give the first line a jolt alongside Raymond and Larkin. The pair have still performed well in his absence but having him back could have all three ready for a big night. Bertuzzi will likely bring high energy to the game, even more so than usual given his week away from the ice. The Islanders still have a reputation as a stingy team defensively but this trio is talented enough to put away a couple of goals tonight.
2. The Fabbri Factor
The ink is still wet on a new 3 year extension for Robby Fabbri that puts him in line to be a part of this team’s core moving forward. Although he’s likely being bumped from the top line back down to the second line, expect to see a strong performance from Fabbri gaining a boost of confidence an extension like that gives to a player who was lacking certainty about his future.
2. Shut Down
Barzal a Hopeless Bunch
With Mathew Barzal popping onto the COVID protocol list and presumably out tonight, Detroit faces a significant scheme change tonight. Barzal had been catching fire after a slow start to the season. The bad news for the Islanders is outside of Barzal nobody has really been producing for them offensively. Brock Nelson has 9 goals, with only 2 assists, but now has to move into the first line centre role. Wahlstrom has 13 points. The Islanders lack offense in a big way and without Barzal they are in a really difficult spot. If Detroit can grab an early lead, New York doesn’t have the guns to chase them.
Loading comments...