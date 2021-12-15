 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Quick-Rising Numbers Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
New York Islanders v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

I wonder how many games it would have taken Seider if he were playing behind Yzerman and Fedorov and next to Konstantinov.

Around the League

I have a feeling the NHL is really hoping to be able to grind out until the Olympic schedule break and then get things under control. Decent chance this update is out before this story even posts, so feel free to share.

Gross.

Loading comments...