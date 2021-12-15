Quick Hits: The Quick-Rising Numbers Edition

In Red Wings Land

I wonder how many games it would have taken Seider if he were playing behind Yzerman and Fedorov and next to Konstantinov.

Around the League

We will have more in the 2nd intermission of the Leafs/Oilers game. Pending final decision from a medical conf call involving NHL and PA doctors, it’s likely enhanced protocols will be implemented on a League-wide basis for a period of time. Final details being worked out. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 15, 2021

I have a feeling the NHL is really hoping to be able to grind out until the Olympic schedule break and then get things under control. Decent chance this update is out before this story even posts, so feel free to share.

How far have we come re confronting abuse in sport in 2021?

Teen writes provincial sport federation detailing abuse by coach over years.

Federation president refuses investigation, adds "...I would also encourage you to reflect on some of the positive experiences that you had..." — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) December 14, 2021

Gross.