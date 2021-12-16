Detroit Red Wings @ Carolina Hurricanes: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates

The NHL will have the #Canes play short two players tomorrow and allow them two emergency exception recalls under provision 50.10(e). Those recalled under that provision don’t count against the cap, but only players with an AAV under $850k are eligible to be the emergency recall. https://t.co/5IRswFD7Ok — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) December 16, 2021

The Canes will be playing with two below a full roster even AFTER using the emergency provision. This is all dependent on nobody else ending up in the protocol today.

Confirming that the morning batch of COVID-19 testing for the #Canes has come back all negative.



The team will be tested again this afternoon. — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) December 16, 2021

Ruff also reported that Andersen was the first goalie off the ice, so it’s all but confirmed he’s starting.

#Canes Jack Drury ahead of his potential NHL Debut tonight: “I found out after practice yesterday I was getting called up, my family is coming and one of my friends from Harvard.”



“The message from everyone tonight is to have fun and enjoy the moment.” — Abby Labar (@abbylabar_) December 16, 2021

Projected Lines

RED WINGS

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Vladislav Namestnikov - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina

Adam Erne - Joe Veleno - Taro Hirose

Givani Smith - Carter Rowney - Sam Gagner

Defense

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek

Jordan Oesterle - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Thomas Greiss

Alex Nedeljkovic

HURRICANES

Forwards

Nino Niederreiter – Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Jesper Fast - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Teuvo Teravainen

Derek Stepan – Andrew Poturalski

Jack Drury - Stefan Noesen

Defense

Jacob Slavin – Ethan Bear

Brady Skjei – Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith – Tony DeAngelo

Goalies

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Keys to the Game

Keep Carolina to the Outside

The Canes love to shoot the puck from everywhere and they will take every opportunity to do so. In order to minimize the damage, the Red Wings need to find ways to keep as many as they can out of the high danger areas. Look for them to potentially collapse into the middle of the ice, clog lanes and try to force a somewhat depleted Hurricanes lineup to be patient with the puck.

Quick and Smart Transitions

The other thing Carolina loves to do is to use their speed to aggressively forecheck their opponents and force them into bad turnovers, something the Red Wings have struggled with at times (especially from non-Moritz Seider defensemen). If they can transition the puck safely and quickly up to their forwards, especially when Bertuzzi-Larkin-Raymond are on the ice, they should have the space and time on the rush to find some grade A chances.

Stay Safe

The Red Wings are dealing with some of their own illness/injury issues of their own and they do not need any more.