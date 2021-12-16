 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new

In Red Wings Land

Bertuzzi also didn’t practice yesterday but it was apparently a maintenance day. Let’s see if tonight’s game actually happens.

Around the League

There’s another tweet in that thread about how Beach would have had a tough time in court, but the Hawks got off REAL easy if this is where the settlement fell.

Loading comments...