Quick Hits: The Edition

In Red Wings Land

UPDATE: The #RedWings have placed forwards Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 15, 2021

Bertuzzi also didn’t practice yesterday but it was apparently a maintenance day. Let’s see if tonight’s game actually happens.

Around the League

New: Kyle Beach and the Chicago Blackhawks have reached a settlement in Beach’s negligence lawsuit against the team. pic.twitter.com/Lqwc6zgein — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) December 16, 2021

The Blackhawks are scheduled to conduct settlement negotiations with "John Doe 2," the former high school player sexually assaulted by Brad Aldrich, on Dec. 20. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) December 16, 2021

Terms of Kyle Beach's settlement confidential.

I spoke with Chicago attorney Neal Gainsberg, not involved with the case.

Gainsberg said Blackhawks may have had Beach's lawsuit dismissed, but it would have lingered for years on appeal.

Gainsberg estimates settlement ≈ $1M-$10M. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) December 16, 2021

There’s another tweet in that thread about how Beach would have had a tough time in court, but the Hawks got off REAL easy if this is where the settlement fell.