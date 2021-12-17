 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Deja Vu Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
In Red Wings Land

Detroit Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin on Olympics: ‘Would be unfortunate’ to get stuck in China - Freep

“It would be very unfortunate for anybody to get stuck in quarantine for that long and a serious unknown of when you’d come home,” Larkin said Wednesday. “I think it’s unfortunate for all athletes.”

...

“I think there’s a lot going on right now,” Larkin said. “We’re dealing with COVID here. We’ve had calls and talks and you guys read the reports on what it could be like in China and that’s unfortunate.”

That’s the entirety of Larkin’s quotes on the topic presented.

Around the League

  1. This never should have been left up to the players.
  2. Let the Preds vote too, cowards.

