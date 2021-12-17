Red Wings and Griffins have games postponed due to COVID

In separate press releases from the NHL and the AHL, we have schedule updates for the organization.

The Griffins were set to play back-to-back at home against the Toronto Marlies on Saturday and Sunday, but due to the Marlies’ struggles with COVID and Toronto Public Health Workplace Guidelines, those games will need to be moved.

Similarly, the Colorado Avalanche have had all of their games prior to Christmas postponed due to a spate of positives on their roster. One of those games was scheduled for this Monday in Detroit.

As of this writing, Detroit is still scheduled to host the New Jersey Devils at home on Saturday the 18th.

Here are the pressers from both sources:

NEW YORK (Dec. 17, 2021) – The National Hockey League announced today that it has extended the period of game postponements for the Calgary Flames through their game previously scheduled for Dec. 23 against Seattle. Additionally, due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days, the Colorado Avalanche’s and Florida Panthers’ games also will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the League’s Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26. The decision was made by the NHL’s, the NHLPA’s and the Club medical groups.

A decision on when each team’s training facilities will re-open will be made by the League and the NHLPA in the coming days. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising all three teams’ regular season schedules.

The Flames’ postponed games to date include: Dec. 13 @ Chicago; Dec. 14 @ Nashville; Dec. 16 vs. Toronto; Dec. 18 vs. Columbus; Dec. 21 vs. Anaheim; Dec. 23 vs. Seattle.

The Avalanche’s postponed games include: Dec. 18 vs. Tampa Bay; Dec. 20 @ Detroit; Dec. 22 @ Buffalo; Dec. 23 @ Boston.

The Panthers’ postponed games include: Dec. 18 @ Minnesota; Dec. 21 @ Chicago; Dec. 23 vs. Nashville.

The Flames, Avalanche and Panthers organizations have followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of their Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state/provincial and federal agencies.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The American Hockey League on Friday announced that the Grand Rapids Griffins’ home games scheduled for this Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19 against the Toronto Marlies have been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Marlies, as well as Toronto Public Heath workplace guidelines.

Make-up dates have not yet been determined. All tickets purchased for this weekend’s games will be honored for the rescheduled game dates that will be announced soon. Those using mobile ticketing will see the new date and time automatically reflected when make-up dates have been determined, and all printed tickets will be valid for the new dates. Fans who have questions regarding their Dec. 18 or Dec. 19 tickets are asked to email customerservice@griffinshockey.com.

The Griffins will return to action on Wednesday, Dec. 22 when they welcome the Milwaukee Admirals to Van Andel Arena at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game via AHLTV or tune in to Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.