Red Wings Shut Down Through The Holiday Break

With the newest spate of COVID protocol additions for the Wings, the league has decided to shut the team down through the holiday break. The league’s press release is below.

UPDATE: The #RedWings have placed forwards Sam Gagner, Pius Suter and Joe Veleno, along with assistant video coach Jeff Weintraub, in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 19, 2021

NEW YORK (Dec. 19, 2021) – The National Hockey League announced today that due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last several days, as well continued COVID spread, the Detroit Red Wings’ games will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the League’s Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26. The decision was made by the NHL’s, the NHLPA’s and the Club medical groups.

A decision on when the Red Wings’ training facilities will re-open will be made by the League and the NHLPA in the coming days. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Red Wings’ regular season schedule. Red Wings’ postponed games include, tomorrow vs. Colorado (previously postponed) plus Thursday’s game at Minnesota.

The Red Wings have followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of their Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and federal agencies.