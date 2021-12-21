Quick Hits: Star Power Edition

In Red Wings Land

Larkin led the NHL with five goals and seven points in three games (5-2-7) to propel the Red Wings (15-13-3, 33 points) to a 2-1-0 week and into the final Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference. The Detroit captain scored once in a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders Dec. 14. He then registered 1-1-2, his seventh multi-point performance of the season, in a 5-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes Dec. 16. Larkin capped the week with 3-1-4, marking both his first career hat trick and four-point outing (460 GP), in a 5-2 triumph over the New Jersey Devils Dec. 18.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe this is the first time Larkin’s ever been the First Star of the Week in his NHL career. Crazy to think that it’s his seventh season. Crazier that he only just registered his first career hat trick.

Around the League

The @NHL and @NHLPA have agreed to begin the Holiday Break after Tuesday’s games. Practices will resume on Dec. 26 and the League’s regular-season schedule will resume on Dec. 27. https://t.co/0Bmu8dlZ1M pic.twitter.com/JHbxtzMX6D — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 21, 2021

Two games will be allowed to continue: the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers games today. After that, it’s no hockey until the 26th of December at the earliest. So far, the NHL’s had to postpone 44 games this season. According to CBS Sports, this allows the NHL to invoke their opt-out clause for the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Given the long quarantine times, travel restrictions, and the fact that the NHL isn’t making any money, it seems more likely than ever that they’ll use this clause.

The earliest you’ll see more Red Wings hockey is December 27th. The likelihood of this game happening will depend entirely on how many negative tests the team receives following their extended break.