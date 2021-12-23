Quick Hits: The Plans B-F Edition

Just want to remind people.

We know that Team USA would probably bring a roster of European pros and College players. But they’d still need to get those players to agree to go as well. Most of the best American college players are going to be at the World Juniors. Would those players be willing to miss even more time with their respective teams, especially at a crucial point in the season for a very unlikely shot at an Olympic medal? It’s hard to say. But my guess is it will be hard to get cooperation from all of the best players you want.