Quick Hits: The Boxing Edition

Edvinsson scratching his potential as next impact Wings defenseman - Detroit News
Fredrik Sjostrom, the Frolunda general manager, has felt Edvinsson’s potential has been an intriguing ingredient for scouts evaluating Edvinsson.
“Simon has tremendous upside,” Sjostrom said. “When you have that size and reach and skate as well as he does, you’re going to go early in the draft. In today’s game, you need speed and ability. He’ll definitely be a top-pair defenseman in the NHL.”
NHL delays return to play until Dec. 28
Teams will return from the holiday break to practice Sunday. The season was expected to start back with 14 games Monday, but those games have been postponed.
IIHF canceling January events, including U18 Women’s World Championships - ESPN
Added Canadian national team member Erin Ambrose: “Why is it automatically a cancellation? We understand the concerns regarding health and safety but why is a postponement not considered for these women as the men’s tournaments continue without hesitation? #equalityinsport”
The IIHF said in its release that it was not possible to reschedule the women’s under-18 championship “due to league commitments within Sweden.”
IIHF communications manager Adam Steiss said the men’s world junior championship is going ahead while the January tournaments have been canceled because “the epidemiological situation changed drastically only after the [men’s] U20 players entered quarantine.”
