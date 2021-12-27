Quick Hits: The Back at Practice Edition

In Red Wings Land
#RedWings had 10 skaters/1 goalie on ice today; not really practice, more to just back into hockey shape; Blashill unsure about Wednesday's game at NYI, waiting to hear what NHL says about upcoming schedule #RedWings— Ted Kulfan (@tkulfan) December 26, 2021
UPDATE: The #RedWings have placed forward Lucas Raymond and defenseman Nick Leddy in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 26, 2021
Forwards Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen have been removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
Around the League
NHL to bring back taxi squads in effort to keep season going - NBC
The NHL has temporarily reintroduced the Taxi Squad system between today and the All-Star break.— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) December 26, 2021
Attached are some of the important rules that we have been made aware of so far. pic.twitter.com/TQ4LoycY36
They’ll have plenty of opportunity to revise this by the All-Star Break I suppose.
