Quick Hits: The Calling a Taxi Edition

In Red Wings Land
UPDATE: The #RedWings today reassigned forward Riley Barber, defensemen Dan Renouf, Luke Witkowski, and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the team’s taxi squad from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. pic.twitter.com/pJeqHfK0SK— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 27, 2021
Around the League
SCHEDULE UPDATE: @NHL postpones three games. https://t.co/F13gTfpOtZ pic.twitter.com/nToE3KsGuw— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 27, 2021
Brad Marchand is very disappointed about the NHL's ruling on the Olympics:— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 26, 2021
"I know at the end of the day, they don't care about the Olympics, they don't make money on it. And that's ultimately what this is — it's a business. And we're an asset." pic.twitter.com/zuNDTeZZNm
The guy’s a shit but he’s not wrong.
