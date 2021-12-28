Report: Red Wings vs Islanders on Wednesday Postponed

With the news that the NHL won’t be going to the Olympics in February and will instead try to use that two-week break to make up missed games from earlier this season due to COVID-19, we’re looking at those two weeks getting MUCH busier now apparently:

Jeff Blashill says Red Wings Islanders will be postponed — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) December 28, 2021

The official announcement (at least more official than the team’s head coach telling the media), has yet to come, but it’s worth noting that as of this writing, the schedule calendar on the Red Wings’ official site has nothing showing until January 21st

THAT information is going to be out of date soon, as it’s likely they just mass-cleared a bunch of dates so they wouldn’t have to do this daily and they’ll start putting more back on prior to then, but given that we were already supposed to have restarted games on Monday and the Wings have been practicing with guys coming off the protocol (and with the new Taxi Squad in place), it’s not nothing.

We’ll keep an eye out for Friday’s game against the Capitals. The Isles had a number of players enter the protocol yesterday and so did Washington.

Update: