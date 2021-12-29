Quick Hits: The Daily Edition

In Red Wings Land

“I don’t think there’s any doubt there’s an anxiety around guys who haven’t tested positive of almost waiting to feel like you are going to test positive, as transmissible as this has been. You are nervous and you feel every little thing with your body that isn’t 100% perfect and you wonder if you’re going to test positive. That’s not an easy thing, but it’s not unique to us, nor is the challenge of being off for a number of days unique to us. Both of those things, we are going to have to make sure we handle and that we have that mental toughness.”

That was Blashill and it’s an interesting perspective. I appreciate that he recognizes they’re not exactly in a unique situation but it’s also important to remember these are people too.

Around the League

Most indispensable: Moritz Seider Detroit has scorers this season (see: Tyler Bertuzzi, Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin). The Red Wings’ stable of top-quality defensemen is thinner, and that’s what makes the rookie Seider so invaluable. He’s chewing up over 22 minutes a game, has 21 points on the season and isn’t intimidated by the opposition. That’s a potential star in the making.

Give Raymond the Calder and Seider the Hart.