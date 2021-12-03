Quick Hits: The Overall Ugliness Edition

In Red Wings Land
Dec. 2, 1995: Slava Kozlov scored four goals, Sergei Fedorov had a goal and four assists and Igor Larionov added a goal and three assists as the #RedWings win, 11-1, win over the Canadiens.#OTD x @CocaCola pic.twitter.com/r1tM5CFNQx— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 2, 2021
— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 2, 2021
The primary crest pays tribute to the fans with the SMASHVILLE mark, and the look was inspired by letterpress music posters which are part of Nashville's rich history.
These are absolutely putrid. They took at look at the awful Devil’s thirds and ramped up the terrible by an order of magnitude. I’m legit angry at having looked at these.
Those are specifically the ones the Preds will wear against the Bolts wearing these, which I don’t even know if they’re good, but I know they’re not as bad.
Let’s take a closer look. pic.twitter.com/UC8rXDlxJa— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 2, 2021
