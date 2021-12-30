Quick Hits: The Less Brownies more Cookies Edition

In Red Wings Land

Less brownies. More cookies. pic.twitter.com/iXHYMye9xx — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 29, 2021

Rasmussen’s answer though.

Around the League

“We owed it to the participating teams to do our best to create the conditions necessary for this event to work,” IIHF president Luc Tardif said. “Unfortunately, this was not enough. We now have to take some time and focus on getting all players and team staff back home safely.”

Thanks to Blaize19 for sharing this in the comments of yesterday’s QH but I wanted to make sure everybody saw it.

There’s also an official presser from the NHL on another modification to their protocols (based on the recent CDC guidance)