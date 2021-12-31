Morning Skate: Red Wings vs Capitals - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Place: Little Caesars Arena

TV: BSDET, NBCSWA

Radio: WXYT-97.1 FM

Capitals Blog: Japers Rink

Hey welcome back to a morning skate. Have you had a relaxing time? Yeah me neither.

Detroit has slowly been getting players off their COVID protocol list and as of right now have just Nick Leddy sitting in sick bay. Despite that, they’ve got Luke Witkowski ready to go on the taxi squad if need be!

Honestly not a lot to report Wings-wise, so let’s focus on the Caps. They played Wednesday because the Preds weren’t all too sick and the Caps won that one 5-3. Washington currently has Daniel Sprong, Justin Schultz, Vitek Vanecek, Martin Fehervary and our old friends Nick Jensen and Dennis Cholowski on their protocol list, but all the good players are healthy.

Detroit beat Washington 3-2 in overtime in October then lost 2-0 in November. No idea what to expect from the Wings’ first game in forever, but at least we didn’t miss any games while Lucas Raymond was on the protocol list. I’m just happy to be here again. LGRW.