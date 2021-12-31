 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Red Wings vs Capitals: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Washington Capitals v Detroit Red Wings”n Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Game Day Updates

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Vladislav Namestnikov - Pius Suter - Robby Fabbri
Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina
Givani Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Defense
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Jordan Oesterle - Filip Hronek
Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovi
Thomas Greiss

Washington

Forwards
Alex Ovechkin - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Tom Wilson
Conor Sheary - Nicklas Backstrom - Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael - Lars Eller - T.J. Oshie
Carl Hagelin - Nic Dowd - Garnet Hathaway

Defense
Dmitri Orlov - John Carlson
Michal Kempny - Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Alexander Alexeyev - Matt Irwin

Goalies
Ilya Samsonov
Vitek Vanecek

Keys to the Game

I mean... it’s really just “play hard, play well” here, right? Sara recommended “have a lineup” as one of the keys. I like that. In terms of what’s important about winning this game, I can’t really say there’s anything terribly important about that right now. I want them to win; I believe they can, but there are no special keys here, really. Washington’s power play has looked pretty pedestrian and I guess making sure that doesn’t come online will help.

Stopping Ovechkin is an easy thing to say but it’s hard to do in practice and definitely shouldn’t be a key if that means guys like Lars Eller are going to dunk on you all night because you’re busy spending all your focus on stopping one guy.

