Red Wings vs Capitals: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates
Morning skate getting started as the boys return to game action tonight at @LCArena_Detroit! #LGRW— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 31, 2021
: https://t.co/a1ZFiGyALB pic.twitter.com/52ZauXstEo
#RedWings power play units in practice:— Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) December 30, 2021
1. Bertuzzi (net front), Fabbri (bumper), Larkin-Raymond (flanks), Seider (point).
2. Gagner (net front), Suter (bumper), Namestnikov-Zadina (flanks), Hronek (point). pic.twitter.com/KRRrRebv3g
Lineups
Detroit
Forwards
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Vladislav Namestnikov - Pius Suter - Robby Fabbri
Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina
Givani Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner
Defense
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Jordan Oesterle - Filip Hronek
Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom
Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovi
Thomas Greiss
Washington
Forwards
Alex Ovechkin - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Tom Wilson
Conor Sheary - Nicklas Backstrom - Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael - Lars Eller - T.J. Oshie
Carl Hagelin - Nic Dowd - Garnet Hathaway
Defense
Dmitri Orlov - John Carlson
Michal Kempny - Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Alexander Alexeyev - Matt Irwin
Goalies
Ilya Samsonov
Vitek Vanecek
Keys to the Game
I mean... it’s really just “play hard, play well” here, right? Sara recommended “have a lineup” as one of the keys. I like that. In terms of what’s important about winning this game, I can’t really say there’s anything terribly important about that right now. I want them to win; I believe they can, but there are no special keys here, really. Washington’s power play has looked pretty pedestrian and I guess making sure that doesn’t come online will help.
Stopping Ovechkin is an easy thing to say but it’s hard to do in practice and definitely shouldn’t be a key if that means guys like Lars Eller are going to dunk on you all night because you’re busy spending all your focus on stopping one guy.
