Red Wings vs Capitals: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

Morning skate getting started as the boys return to game action tonight





#RedWings power play units in practice:

1. Bertuzzi (net front), Fabbri (bumper), Larkin-Raymond (flanks), Seider (point).

#RedWings power play units in practice:

1. Bertuzzi (net front), Fabbri (bumper), Larkin-Raymond (flanks), Seider (point).

2. Gagner (net front), Suter (bumper), Namestnikov-Zadina (flanks), Hronek (point).

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Vladislav Namestnikov - Pius Suter - Robby Fabbri

Adam Erne - Michael Rasmussen - Filip Zadina

Givani Smith - Joe Veleno - Sam Gagner

Defense

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Jordan Oesterle - Filip Hronek

Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovi

Thomas Greiss

Washington

Forwards

Alex Ovechkin - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Tom Wilson

Conor Sheary - Nicklas Backstrom - Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael - Lars Eller - T.J. Oshie

Carl Hagelin - Nic Dowd - Garnet Hathaway

Defense

Dmitri Orlov - John Carlson

Michal Kempny - Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Alexander Alexeyev - Matt Irwin

Goalies

Ilya Samsonov

Vitek Vanecek

Keys to the Game

I mean... it’s really just “play hard, play well” here, right? Sara recommended “have a lineup” as one of the keys. I like that. In terms of what’s important about winning this game, I can’t really say there’s anything terribly important about that right now. I want them to win; I believe they can, but there are no special keys here, really. Washington’s power play has looked pretty pedestrian and I guess making sure that doesn’t come online will help.

Stopping Ovechkin is an easy thing to say but it’s hard to do in practice and definitely shouldn’t be a key if that means guys like Lars Eller are going to dunk on you all night because you’re busy spending all your focus on stopping one guy.