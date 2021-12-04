Quick Hits: The Get Back Edition

In Red Wings Land

Getting back a guy who was a key part of consecutive third-round playoff appearances could appeal to the Islanders as they try to right themselves. If the Wings keep winning enough to be in the playoff picture on March 21, things will be different, of course, but there’s certainly potential for Yzerman to get even more in return for Leddy than what he paid for him.

If the Wings want max value out of Leddy at the deadline they’re going to have to pair him back up with Seider because he hasn’t been terribly impressive of late.

Around the League

“To my knowledge, and I’m not a doctor, believe me, but they tried different procedures and weren’t getting what they wanted out of them, so this was the next step,” King said. “They decided this is what was best for him, for his career and Tyler. It’s major, but he’ll be fine and he’ll work his way back. Who knows? Sometimes you recover quicker than you think, but he has a lot of hockey left in him.”

Confirmation at least one person in Chicago has a backbone at least. I was starting to wonder.