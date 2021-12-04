Red Wings vs Islanders: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates
Danny DeKeyser was getting a lot of extra work in after morning skate which would point toward him being out tonight against the Islanders— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) December 4, 2021
Alex Nedeljkovic is the first goalie off the ice this morning for the Red Wings— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) December 4, 2021
Ilya Sorokin appears to be occupying the starter’s net for #Isles.— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 4, 2021
Austin Czarnik up, Andy Andreoff down to Bridgeport for #Isles per AHL transactions.— Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) December 4, 2021
Cizikas is the only player for the Isles still in Protocol, but we’ll be looking out for Chara
Big Z a full participant in #Isles morning skate. Good sign Chara might be ready to return tonight.— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 4, 2021
Lineups
Detroit
Forwards
Robby Fabbri - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Joe Veleno - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina
Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne
Sam Gagner - Carter Rowney - Givani Smith
Defense
Jordan Oesterle - Moritz Seider
Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek
Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom
Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
NY Islanders
Forwards
Anders Lee - Mathew Barzal - Josh Bailey
Zach Parise - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Kyle Palmieri
Anthony Beauvilier - Otto Koivula - Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin - Austin Czarnik- Cal Clutterbuck
Defense
Adam Pelech - Scott Mayfield
Andy Greene - Noah Dobson
Sebastian Aho - Grant Hutton
Goalies
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Keys to the Game
1. Manage the energy output
The Wings play tonight and then have two days off before starting their next series of games. Although that’s a 3-games/4-nights, the Wings should be able to empty the tank in this one and refill it before Tuesday. New York had a bunch of time off and shook off rust on Thursday, but our friends over at Lighthouse Hockey described them as looking “gassed” by the end.
2. Playing fast doesn’t mean playing loose
The Islanders’ team strategy will look familiar to Red Wings fans of the last several years, as they play a system designed to be extremely defensively responsible and capable of generating offense by capitalizing on mistakes or simply wearing down opponents. I already want Detroit to be the team that’s wearing down the other side so that doesn’t concern me nearly as much as wanting the team to keep up a high tempo without being reckless.
3. Don’t let their fourth line dictate your attitude
Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck are unpleasant to be around. The more they get mentioned/noticed, the worse that’s going to go for us.
