Red Wings vs Islanders: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By J.J. from Kansas
New York Islanders v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Game Day Updates

Cizikas is the only player for the Isles still in Protocol, but we’ll be looking out for Chara

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards
Robby Fabbri - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Joe Veleno - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina
Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne
Sam Gagner - Carter Rowney - Givani Smith

Defense
Jordan Oesterle - Moritz Seider
Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek
Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss

NY Islanders

Forwards
Anders Lee - Mathew Barzal - Josh Bailey
Zach Parise - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Kyle Palmieri
Anthony Beauvilier - Otto Koivula - Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin - Austin Czarnik- Cal Clutterbuck

Defense
Adam Pelech - Scott Mayfield
Andy Greene - Noah Dobson
Sebastian Aho - Grant Hutton

Goalies
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov

Keys to the Game

1. Manage the energy output

The Wings play tonight and then have two days off before starting their next series of games. Although that’s a 3-games/4-nights, the Wings should be able to empty the tank in this one and refill it before Tuesday. New York had a bunch of time off and shook off rust on Thursday, but our friends over at Lighthouse Hockey described them as looking “gassed” by the end.

2. Playing fast doesn’t mean playing loose

The Islanders’ team strategy will look familiar to Red Wings fans of the last several years, as they play a system designed to be extremely defensively responsible and capable of generating offense by capitalizing on mistakes or simply wearing down opponents. I already want Detroit to be the team that’s wearing down the other side so that doesn’t concern me nearly as much as wanting the team to keep up a high tempo without being reckless.

3. Don’t let their fourth line dictate your attitude

Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck are unpleasant to be around. The more they get mentioned/noticed, the worse that’s going to go for us.

