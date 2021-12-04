Red Wings vs Islanders: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

Danny DeKeyser was getting a lot of extra work in after morning skate which would point toward him being out tonight against the Islanders — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) December 4, 2021

Alex Nedeljkovic is the first goalie off the ice this morning for the Red Wings — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) December 4, 2021

Ilya Sorokin appears to be occupying the starter’s net for #Isles. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 4, 2021

Austin Czarnik up, Andy Andreoff down to Bridgeport for #Isles per AHL transactions. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) December 4, 2021

Cizikas is the only player for the Isles still in Protocol, but we’ll be looking out for Chara

Big Z a full participant in #Isles morning skate. Good sign Chara might be ready to return tonight. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) December 4, 2021

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Robby Fabbri - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Joe Veleno - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina

Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne

Sam Gagner - Carter Rowney - Givani Smith

Defense

Jordan Oesterle - Moritz Seider

Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek

Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

NY Islanders

Forwards

Anders Lee - Mathew Barzal - Josh Bailey

Zach Parise - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Kyle Palmieri

Anthony Beauvilier - Otto Koivula - Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin - Austin Czarnik- Cal Clutterbuck

Defense

Adam Pelech - Scott Mayfield

Andy Greene - Noah Dobson

Sebastian Aho - Grant Hutton

Goalies

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Keys to the Game

1. Manage the energy output

The Wings play tonight and then have two days off before starting their next series of games. Although that’s a 3-games/4-nights, the Wings should be able to empty the tank in this one and refill it before Tuesday. New York had a bunch of time off and shook off rust on Thursday, but our friends over at Lighthouse Hockey described them as looking “gassed” by the end.

2. Playing fast doesn’t mean playing loose

The Islanders’ team strategy will look familiar to Red Wings fans of the last several years, as they play a system designed to be extremely defensively responsible and capable of generating offense by capitalizing on mistakes or simply wearing down opponents. I already want Detroit to be the team that’s wearing down the other side so that doesn’t concern me nearly as much as wanting the team to keep up a high tempo without being reckless.

3. Don’t let their fourth line dictate your attitude

Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck are unpleasant to be around. The more they get mentioned/noticed, the worse that’s going to go for us.