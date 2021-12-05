 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The ‘More Goals More Fun’ Edition

Jonatan Berggren is tearing it up in the AHL

By KyleWiiM
NHL: OCT 03 Preseason - Red Wings at Penguins Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Red Wings News

While we all got to see Moritz Seider do the damn thing in OT last night, top prospect Jonatan Berggren extended his hot streak with another multi-point game to help the Griffins split a home-stand with the Rockford Icehogs:

Jonatan Berggren has 14 points in his last 15 AHL games.

In Other NHL News

Alexander Ovechkin continues to make history.

Best goal-scorer of all-time.

