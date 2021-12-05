Quick Hits: The ‘More Goals More Fun’ Edition

In Red Wings News

While we all got to see Moritz Seider do the damn thing in OT last night, top prospect Jonatan Berggren extended his hot streak with another multi-point game to help the Griffins split a home-stand with the Rockford Icehogs:

Fantastic feed ➡️ fantastic finish!! pic.twitter.com/UK03GqMFpK — Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) December 5, 2021

Jonatan Berggren has 14 points in his last 15 AHL games.

In Other NHL News

Alexander Ovechkin continues to make history.

Alex Ovechkin (79 GP) needed the fewest games to go from 700 goals to 750 - accomplishing the feat faster than Gordie Howe (106 GP), Wayne Gretzky (116 GP) and Jaromir Jagr (182 GP). #NHLStats: https://t.co/OauF28PJHy https://t.co/F3hvNyItW2 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 5, 2021

Best goal-scorer of all-time.