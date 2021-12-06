 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The In with the New Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
In Red Wings Land

Red Wings riding rookie class to success - NHL

“I’m not going to get ahead of myself right now,” Blashill said. “Let’s see. He’s done a really good job so far. He’s a good player. There’s zero doubt. He plays the right way. When he’s been able to produce while also playing the right way, I think that’s the biggest key. … He doesn’t need to cheat to create offense, and so then he earns ice time.”

Blashill does much the same for Seider, praising his offensive instincts and swagger while not getting carried away.

“My thing with Moritz is, like any winning hockey player, just make sure that that offense comes in an efficient manner without big risk, especially on the back end,” he said. “I don’t know what his upside is offensively. I guess we’ll let him prove it on a night-to-night basis.”

I have a feeling there are a few ways to read Blashill saying “I don’t know what [Seider’s] upside is offensively” and existing opinions of the coach is going to color how that line reads.

Around the League

The first reporting of everything was on the Canucks’ NEW coach, not on the firing of their existing one.

The Canucks sent out a release at 10:30 pm local time on a Sunday, lol.

