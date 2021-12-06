Quick Hits: The In with the New Edition

In Red Wings Land
Red Wings riding rookie class to success - NHL
“I’m not going to get ahead of myself right now,” Blashill said. “Let’s see. He’s done a really good job so far. He’s a good player. There’s zero doubt. He plays the right way. When he’s been able to produce while also playing the right way, I think that’s the biggest key. … He doesn’t need to cheat to create offense, and so then he earns ice time.”
Blashill does much the same for Seider, praising his offensive instincts and swagger while not getting carried away.
“My thing with Moritz is, like any winning hockey player, just make sure that that offense comes in an efficient manner without big risk, especially on the back end,” he said. “I don’t know what his upside is offensively. I guess we’ll let him prove it on a night-to-night basis.”
I have a feeling there are a few ways to read Blashill saying “I don’t know what [Seider’s] upside is offensively” and existing opinions of the coach is going to color how that line reads.
Around the League
Hearing tonight that Bruce Boudreau will be the next coach of the Vancouver Canucks.— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 6, 2021
The first reporting of everything was on the Canucks’ NEW coach, not on the firing of their existing one.
Believe the changes in Vancouver will include Jim Benning and John Weisbrod out as GM and AGM. Chris Gear likely steps into an interim role. Travis Green and Nolan Baumgartner out on the coaching side. Bruce Boudreau and Scott Walker in on coaching staff.— Irfaan Gaffar (@irfgaffar) December 6, 2021
Francesco Aquilini, Chairman and Governor NHL, Vancouver Canucks, announced today significant changes to the team’s front office and coaching staff, and confirmed a search for new Hockey Operations leadership is underway.— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 6, 2021
DETAILS | https://t.co/J3rbN9Rmp3 pic.twitter.com/AGCKoS58wO
The Canucks sent out a release at 10:30 pm local time on a Sunday, lol.
