Quick Hits: The In with the New Edition

“I’m not going to get ahead of myself right now,” Blashill said. “Let’s see. He’s done a really good job so far. He’s a good player. There’s zero doubt. He plays the right way. When he’s been able to produce while also playing the right way, I think that’s the biggest key. … He doesn’t need to cheat to create offense, and so then he earns ice time.”

Blashill does much the same for Seider, praising his offensive instincts and swagger while not getting carried away.

“My thing with Moritz is, like any winning hockey player, just make sure that that offense comes in an efficient manner without big risk, especially on the back end,” he said. “I don’t know what his upside is offensively. I guess we’ll let him prove it on a night-to-night basis.”