Quick Hits: The Out with the Old Edition

In Red Wings Land

This had been rumored a month ago when he left the Blazers. For those who don't know: Chris McGowan was one of the driving forces behind the LA Kings' social media efforts that set the template for sassy Twitter feeds. (And did it way better than most.) https://t.co/A2ipCdFzas — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) December 6, 2021

I don’t really care about any part of the job except the Wings’ twitter feed and I’m very against them trying to be “edgy.”

Around the League

The Philadelphia Flyers fired head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien on Monday morning, naming former assistant coach Mike Yeo interim head coach.

There’s a whole stream of stories here about the Flyers finally firing AV (who sucks). Take it from them how good the news is.