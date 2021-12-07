Red Wings vs Predators: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

#RedWings power play units:

1. Fabbri (net front), Suter (bumper), Larkin-Raymond (flanks), Seider (point).

2. Rasmussen (net front), Erne (bumper), Hronek-Zadina (flanks), Leddy (point). pic.twitter.com/pIybTXD4I4 — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) December 6, 2021

Updates from today's @DetroitRedWings practice:

1. Gus Lindstrom is not expected to play tomorrow

2. Marc Staal has been placed on COVID-19 protocol

3. Alex Nedeljkovic is still the man. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/r0ZXVLF1hl — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) December 6, 2021

Both Matt Luff and Ben Harpur are on the ice for #Preds practice in Nashville. The group will depart this afternoon for Detroit to begin a four-game road trip this week --> https://t.co/UatgQqixTw — Brooks Bratten (@brooksbratten) December 6, 2021

UPDATE: The #RedWings today recalled defenseman Luke Witkowski from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.



More » https://t.co/0alkfjTjgK pic.twitter.com/IjlRYBklxU — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 7, 2021

[Ed Note: DeKeyser is just back from COVID protocol and there are likely doubts around for people being able to go. Witkowski is likely the first man in if somebody has to drop out last-minute. Also important to note that Witkowski’s ongoing two-game AHL suspension does not affect his eligibility to play in the NHL.]

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Robby Fabbri - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Joe Veleno - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina

Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne

Givani Smith - Carter Rowney - Sam Gagner

Defense

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek

Daniel Renouf - Jordan Oesterle

Goalies

Thomas Greiss

Alex Nedeljkovic

Nashville

Forwards

Filip Forsberg - Mikael Granlund - Matt Duchene

Eeli Tolvanen - Ryan Johansen - Luke Kunin

Yakov Trenin - Colton Sissons - Tanner Jeannot

Nick Cousins - Thomas Novak - Philip Tomasino

Defense

Roman Josi - Dante Fabbro

Mattias Ekholm - Alexandre Carrier

Mark Borowiecki - Matt Benning

Goalies

Juuse Saros

David Rittich

Keys to the Game

1. Shut the Top Line Down

Just as Detroit is very often reliant on their top line to win them games, Nashville is also guilty of this. The Red Wings will need to key in on the trio of Forsberg, Granlund, and Duchene who are having stellar campaigns so far. If they can limit the damage from this line to a goal or less it would go a long way to winning this game. There are other players who can be a threat like Johansen but this team’s success is largely driven by those top three.

2. Get Greasy Goals Against Saros

Saros has been steadily climbing the goalie ranks as he gradually took over for Pekka Rinne towards the end of his career in Nashville. Saros is very consistent and won’t be easily beaten on shots he can see. Nashville’s defense won’t give up the easy cross slot passes and breakaways either. So Detroit will need to get traffic in front of Saros to stop him from getting clean looks on the initial shots, allowing for better chances of rebounds when he does stop the first shot. Second and third chances in the crease area is what will get the Wings another W.

3. The Drive for Six

It’s been a long time since Detroit was last able to win six games in a row. To be exact, it was towards the end of the 2018-19 season 3 years ago. This could be among the highlights of the season for the team when all is said and done so they need to keep the magic going for as long as they can. This team is still in the midst of a rebuild so these runs are hard to come by. Nashville is a capable, but beatable opponent, and making it six in a row against an old division rival could get the LCA as rocking as it’s ever been.