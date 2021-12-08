Quick Hits: The Over and Under Expectation Edition

In Red Wings Land

I think the Red Wings are playing to the level they should be, but there is still some room for them to improve. With a record of 13-9-3, a pace set for about 43 wins, and the numbers suggesting that the goal-scoring isn’t a complete mirage, there is plenty to be excited about this young group of players. I don’t think they’re overperforming by any means, so it’s highly encouraging.

ICYMI yesterday from Jeff. Don’t let last night color the entire piece.

Around the League

Trevor Zegras oh my god pic.twitter.com/GZjZNaRTYj — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 8, 2021

Datsyuk did try to do this once, except he was trying to assist himself and it very nearly worked. Oh well. That’s an incredible play.

Toronto’s Jason Spezza has been suspended for six games for Kneeing Winnipeg’s Neal Pionk. https://t.co/DDlM0Tdzw3 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 8, 2021

Appeal coming for Spezza. First would be to Commissioner Bettman. If not satisfied with that ruling, option for independent arbitrator. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 8, 2021

Appealing this one should double it.