Quick Hits: The Over and Under Expectation Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Anaheim Ducks v Buffalo Sabres Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Are the Red Wings over or underperforming? - WIIM

I think the Red Wings are playing to the level they should be, but there is still some room for them to improve. With a record of 13-9-3, a pace set for about 43 wins, and the numbers suggesting that the goal-scoring isn’t a complete mirage, there is plenty to be excited about this young group of players. I don’t think they’re overperforming by any means, so it’s highly encouraging.

ICYMI yesterday from Jeff. Don’t let last night color the entire piece.

Around the League

Datsyuk did try to do this once, except he was trying to assist himself and it very nearly worked. Oh well. That’s an incredible play.

Appealing this one should double it.

