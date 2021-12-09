Morning Skate: Wings @ Blues

Time: 8:00 Eastern

Place: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: BSDET, BSMW

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket // 1270 AM

Blues Blog: St. Louis Game Time

Preview

That was certainly none too fun on Tuesday night against the Preds; I was lucky in a way, I guess, because I had to leave the house after the first period and couldn’t continue watching. It was a pretty one-sided affair. Nashville outshot Detroit 33-16 and outscored them 5-2. Michael Rasmussen continued to be an enigma and Alex Nedeljkovic might have been Detroit’s player with a .875 save percentage. Woof.

But perhaps not all is bad. Tuesday’s loss snapped a five game win streak that started with a win against the St. Louis Blues back on November 24th. It is those very same Blues that the Wings face tonight, and in the stretch that Detroit went 5-1, the Blues went 2-4. St. Louis continues to show that they aren’t the monsters they looked like in the opening five games of the season, so Detroit should have a grade-A opportunity to right the ship quickly.

On the other hand, Detroit has been a real streaky team this year. When they get hot they are a really fun team to watch, but then they go cold for two weeks and it feels like we’re back in the depths of March from one of the last few lost seasons. The 2021-22 season is still young, but Detroit has only rebounded from a loss that came off a win once this year. (If that’s confusing, I mean to say they’ve gone W-L-W only once in this year.) Detroit’s losses have come in chunks; two 4-loss runs and a 2-loss run early on. Tonight will be a great chance for the Wings to show some growth and get back into the win column quickly, like a great team does, like the great team they have the potential to be.

And I want to apologize to everyone who was hoping for more puns because a certain St. Louis Blue shares his name with the front man of a certain 90’s alternative rock band, but I don’t really believe in sequels, and it’s been a long day anyway.