Red Wings @ Blues Lines, Updates, Keys to the Game

Updates

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today recalled defenseman Brian Lashoff from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.



Additionally, the Red Wings placed defenseman Gustav Lindstrom on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 4.



Details: https://t.co/zzkvTUfG6p pic.twitter.com/bAREZmjmnr — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 9, 2021

Another just-in-case callup it seems

Blashill says #RedWings are planning on Hronek to play tonight; D Brian Lashoff has been brought up from GR to make sure enough bodies on hand for this back-to-back, and with injuries/COVID issues — Ted Kulfan (@tkulfan) December 9, 2021

Craig Berube on David Perron: "He's feeling good, so it's a good sign that he's out there with us. He'll skate with us tomorrow and we'll go from there." #stlblues — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) December 9, 2021

Red Wings Lines

Fabbri - Larkin - Raymond

Veleno - Suter - Zadina

Namestnikov - Rasmussen - Erne

Smith - Rowney - Gagner

DeKeyser - Seider

Leddy - Hronek

Oesterle - Renouf

Greiss

Nedeljkovic

Blues Lines

Saad - O’Reilly - Kyrou

Buchnevich - Barbashev - Tarasenko

Brown - Schenn- Sundqvist

Joshua - Walker

Mikkola - Parayko

Krug - Scandella

Perunovich - Bortuzzo

Husso

Lindgren

Three Keys to the Game

Take advantage of... whatever it is the Blues are doing with their roster. This St. Louis squad is all sorts of beat. (Hasn’t stopped Detroit from losing before!) Who knows what the heck St. Louis will do, but they might be playing a man down, like this is beer league or something. And if there’s anything I learned playing beer league, it’s that you just try to exhaust they other team that showed up with six skaters and a stopper glove taped to a garbage barrel. Time to cash the check on all that off-season conditioning.

Get back on the board, Dylan Larkin. Like he needs to tell me that it would help his team if he put points up. But it would be a huge boon for him to get back on the scoreboard after being off for a few games. The time is nigh to prove he can put up 82 in a season. The Red Wings will probably need a hero because of some dumb mistakes, and he has become The Guy in Detroit, just like Bruce Willis explains in that scene from one of those Die Hards that isn’t very good, but I watched anyway. Time to be The Guy.

Don’t be afraid to dump and chase. I know it’s not exciting hockey, but Detroit is fast and St. Louis isn’t as physically intimidating as they once were. The Wings were stifled in part by a solid neutral zone forecheck on Tuesday. If Detroit can get St. Louis turned around and beat them to some puck battles, good things will happen, and the Blues won’t be able to smother the Wings in transition, which has been a bit of a bugaboo for Detroit this year.