Blues Cruise: Red Wings lose 6-2 in St. Louis

First Period

Blues catching the Wings pinching a few times in the early minutes but only one real dangerous chance with a mini-breakaway. All part of the plan, just tiring them out since they only have 17 skaters. Another stroke of good fortune as the Blues whiffed going for a one-knee snipe into the open net. Luck runs out with a goal Ned really should have had. Nathan Walker puts the Blues up 1-0.

Watch Nathan just Walker right in and score. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/Hb2cDjuPNo — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 10, 2021

Red Wings having a bit of a block party in our zone, not as dramatic as That One Shift but good team defense, except the part where you need to clear the puck. 8 minutes to go, shots are 9-3 Wings, and Red Wings are going on the penalty kill. Leddy to the Zetterberg-free Zone* for holding on Walker. Penalty killed!

*and now we are done with the penalty box alphabet series and will return to our regularly scheduled random names that still aren’t “penalty box.”

Penalty kill, and make it a double. Very shortly after Leddy escapes the Bad Boy Box, Larkin takes his seat for a pillow soft holding call against Barbashev. Even through we all know Larkin Would Never™. Another penalty kill and another penalty killed.

As the penalty expires and Ned covers the puck, a little scrum breaks out behind the net. Because it is not polite to take that many swings of the stick at Ned. That leaves us with 3:30 to go. Walker scores again. 2-0 Blues.

Lotta goals apparently in the land down under. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/8Og7s4OVdv — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 10, 2021

That’ll do it. Not great! Onto the second...

Second Period

I won’t bore you with the first four minutes, just worry about Larkin passing to Raymond dropping it off for Fabbri who SCORES! 2-1 Blues. Add another point for our rookie scoring leader.

Wings playing much better than in the first but nothing more to show for it halfway through the period. A moral victory. Seider does some razzle dazzle footwork, out there stealing souls, but the shift ends with Fabbri taking a penalty and heading to the Crimes Cabana for hooking Sundqvist. Third penalty called and third penalty killed!

Moritz Seider shows off some impressive puck control and footwork along the blue line. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/Clr9UOPDGD — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) December 10, 2021

4 minutes to go and we got em right where we want em! Ahead by two goals as Colton Parayko puts one in. 3-1 Blues. Ned isn’t as superhuman as usual tonight.

Third Period

Ned is out. Greiss is in.

Red Wings powerplayyyyyyyyyy! Tarasenko off to the Jerk Jail for tripping Rasmussen. Powerplay killed :(

Red Wings are not looking like a team that wants to score goals or prevent the other team from scoring goals.

The prophecy has come true, Nathan Walker gets the hat trick. 4-1 Blues.

Anyone know the Australian word for hat trick? #stlblues pic.twitter.com/fstuBpsXIv — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 10, 2021

Guess what, it gets worse!

5-1 Blues. Barbashev.

Now Barby joins the party! pic.twitter.com/YHITNsRECh — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 10, 2021

Still 8 minutes to go :)

HERE COME THE RED WINGS. FABBRI AGAIN. 5-2 Blues. Another point for Raymond.

Fabbri's 7th of the season. pic.twitter.com/tA4nvF1u6d — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 10, 2021

Net empty.

Wings playing their best hockey to keep the puck out of the empty net but after Hronek hits the Blues crossbar, the puck bounces to the Blues to send it down into the empty net. Scandella scoring a Hronek style ENG.

Final: 6-2 Blues.