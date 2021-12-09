 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blues Cruise: Red Wings lose 6-2 in St. Louis

Fabbri scored twice and nothing else happened. It’s fine.

By helmerroids
Detroit Red Wings v St Louis Blues Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

First Period

Blues catching the Wings pinching a few times in the early minutes but only one real dangerous chance with a mini-breakaway. All part of the plan, just tiring them out since they only have 17 skaters. Another stroke of good fortune as the Blues whiffed going for a one-knee snipe into the open net. Luck runs out with a goal Ned really should have had. Nathan Walker puts the Blues up 1-0.

Red Wings having a bit of a block party in our zone, not as dramatic as That One Shift but good team defense, except the part where you need to clear the puck. 8 minutes to go, shots are 9-3 Wings, and Red Wings are going on the penalty kill. Leddy to the Zetterberg-free Zone* for holding on Walker. Penalty killed!

*and now we are done with the penalty box alphabet series and will return to our regularly scheduled random names that still aren’t “penalty box.”

Penalty kill, and make it a double. Very shortly after Leddy escapes the Bad Boy Box, Larkin takes his seat for a pillow soft holding call against Barbashev. Even through we all know Larkin Would Never™. Another penalty kill and another penalty killed.

As the penalty expires and Ned covers the puck, a little scrum breaks out behind the net. Because it is not polite to take that many swings of the stick at Ned. That leaves us with 3:30 to go. Walker scores again. 2-0 Blues.

That’ll do it. Not great! Onto the second...

Second Period

I won’t bore you with the first four minutes, just worry about Larkin passing to Raymond dropping it off for Fabbri who SCORES! 2-1 Blues. Add another point for our rookie scoring leader.

Wings playing much better than in the first but nothing more to show for it halfway through the period. A moral victory. Seider does some razzle dazzle footwork, out there stealing souls, but the shift ends with Fabbri taking a penalty and heading to the Crimes Cabana for hooking Sundqvist. Third penalty called and third penalty killed!

4 minutes to go and we got em right where we want em! Ahead by two goals as Colton Parayko puts one in. 3-1 Blues. Ned isn’t as superhuman as usual tonight.

Third Period

Ned is out. Greiss is in.

Red Wings powerplayyyyyyyyyy! Tarasenko off to the Jerk Jail for tripping Rasmussen. Powerplay killed :(

Red Wings are not looking like a team that wants to score goals or prevent the other team from scoring goals.

The prophecy has come true, Nathan Walker gets the hat trick. 4-1 Blues.

Guess what, it gets worse!

5-1 Blues. Barbashev.

Still 8 minutes to go :)

HERE COME THE RED WINGS. FABBRI AGAIN. 5-2 Blues. Another point for Raymond.

Net empty.

Wings playing their best hockey to keep the puck out of the empty net but after Hronek hits the Blues crossbar, the puck bounces to the Blues to send it down into the empty net. Scandella scoring a Hronek style ENG.

Final: 6-2 Blues.

