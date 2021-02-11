Morning Skate: Detroit Red Wings @ Nashville Predators- Preview, How to Watch

How to Watch

Time: 8:00pm ET

Place: Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

TV: FS-D Plus, FS-TN

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket // 1270 AM

Predators Blog: On the Forecheck

Preview

The road trip continues as the Red Wings emerge from their four-game trek into Florida and head north to Nashville to take on the Predators tonight. Nashville comes into the game losers of their last three and just two points ahead of the last place Red Wings in the standings. Like the Wings, Nashville has struggled to score (potting 30 in 13 games) as well as keeping the puck out of their own net (46 goals against). They also bring a bottom third in the league power play (14.3%) and the league’s worst penalty kill (62.8%). On the bright(ish) side for Nashville they have been better at home (4-3-0) then they have on the road (1-5-0).

Individually, the Predators are lead by Filip “I still cannot believe the Capitals traded him for Martin Erat” Forsberg (6G/11Pts), Viktor Arvidsson (2G/7Pts), Mikael Granlund (3G/7Pts), and Matt Duchene (2G/6Pts) up front. Their defense, which has been a stalwart for the franchise over the years, has a solid Top 4 in captain Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis, Dante Fabbro, and Mattias Ekholm. While they have produced offensively, their defense has been somewhat suspect at times. This has been magnified too often unreliable goaltending. While long time starter and Red Wings pain in the neck Pekka Rinne has had a decent start to the season (.909 Sv%) he has split the net evenly with Jusse Saros who has had some issues keeping the puck out (.881 Sv%).

Tonight will be the first chance the Red Wings have had since the Chicago series to play against a team that is arguably on their level and thus should be a chance for some of the slumping or snake bitten players to find the back of the net and more importantly to hopefully get their woeful power play going.