Morning Skate: Detroit Red Wings @ Nashville Predators- Preview, How to Watch

How to Watch

Time: 8:00pm ET

Place: Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

TV: FS-D Plus, FS-TN

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket // 1270 AM

Preview

Game two of the “series” with Nashville and game six of the road trip for the Red Wings tonight as they look to bounce back from a difficult loss two nights ago against these Predators in which they out played the Predators but a seeing eye wrister from the blue line with a minute to go in the game would give the home team the win. In addition to losing the game, the Wings also lost Darren Helm to injury early on and were forced to play with only 11 forwards so who knows how much energy they will have for tonight.

On the positive, Detroit was able to continue their strong defensive play at even strength and while their shot total was not that high they were able to generate several quality chances. Unfortunately, Pekka Rinne was up to the task and stifled most of those chances and the Red Wings special teams were not up to the task of helping them out at all as they failed to really produce much of anything against the league’s worst penalty kill while surrendering a power play goal to Nashville to open the scoring.

If this team can somehow find a way to get any kind of contribution from their power play and even slightly tighten the penalty kill (or just stop taking bad penalties) they should be able to see some progress in the win column. Hopefully that begins tonight.