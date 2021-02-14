Quick Hits: The Meaningless Words Edition

In Red Wings Land

Red Wings believe Michael Rasmussen, Dennis Cholowski should develop in AHL

“You can’t just come in and fit in, ultimately, you have to show you’re making us better,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “It’s not good enough to show, ‘I can kind of come in and play and help us lose.’ That’s not what we’re looking for.

Exactly. You can’t just come in and be one of the most effective players on the team and score a Gordie Howe hat trick and expect to stay in the lineup.

UPDATE: In case people misunderstand what I’m saying, my comment has nothing to do with Dennis Cholowski or Michael Rasmussen or whether they should be in the NHL or not. The “meaningless words” in the article title are a reference to words like the quote I excerpted being meaningless when actions contradict them. Givani Smith and Taro Hirose have recently shown they should be in the lineup and that they made the team better. They were then subsequently removed from the lineup while other players who have not helped the team remained. So I don’t find any value in Blashill’s words here.

Around the NHL

Canucks owner tweets support for Benning, Green after slow start

"I have full confidence in (GM Jim Benning), (head coach Travis Green) and this group," Aquilini wrote. "I have no plans to make changes."

They’re going to get fired.

Paquette, Galchenyuk traded to Hurricanes by Senators for Dzingel | NHL.com

"It's great," Ottawa forward Colin White said of Dzingel returning. "It was awesome dealing with him as a younger player in the League, and to have him back now is going to be awesome. I shot him a text here just after the game and he's super excited to get back too. It'll be fun to have him back on our team. He's a great kid."

You put your Dzingel out, you get your Dzingel back...